Blue Jackets' David Savard: Bags helper in win
Savard notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and four PIM in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
Savard remains on the hunt for his first goal of the year -- he has just 11 assists through 68 games. The 29-year-old blueliner is a solid defensive presence with 163 blocks, 129 hits and 97 shots this year, but the lack of offense makes him a no-go from a fantasy perspective.
