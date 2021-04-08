Savard won't be in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday as a precaution.
Savard will likely generate plenty of interest on the trade market which is why the team doesn't want to risk him getting hurt. While a shutdown defenseman of Savard's level will no doubt help a Cup contender, he won't offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he has registered one point in his last 16 contests.
