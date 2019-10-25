Blue Jackets' David Savard: Better on ice than in fantasy arena
Savard set up two goals in the 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina on Thursday night.
He also had six blocks. These were Savard's first points of the season. He's not much of a fantasy factor -- his career-best 36-point season happened five years ago. But this was a sweet on-ice performance.
