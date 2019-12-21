Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Change of plans

Savard (illness) will not dress Saturday against the Devils, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Savard was listed in Columbus' projected lineup for Saturday night's affair but will miss the contest with the same illness that kept him from playing in the Blue Jackets' last game. He'll hope to be healthy enough to dress Tuesday versus the Islanders.

More News
Our Latest Stories