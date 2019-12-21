Blue Jackets' David Savard: Change of plans
Savard (illness) will not dress Saturday against the Devils, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Savard was listed in Columbus' projected lineup for Saturday night's affair but will miss the contest with the same illness that kept him from playing in the Blue Jackets' last game. He'll hope to be healthy enough to dress Tuesday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Set to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Earns assist in physical showing•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Remains stalwart in own end•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Better on ice than in fantasy arena•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Physical start to season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.