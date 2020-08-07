Savard notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

Savard had the secondary helper on Pierre-Luc Dubois' game-tying goal at 10:49 of the third period. The 29-year-old Savard has been productive at both ends of the ice versus the Maple Leafs -- through three games, he has two helpers, 12 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-3 rating.