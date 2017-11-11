Blue Jackets' David Savard: Continues chipping in peripheral numbers

Savad has recorded 34 shots, 10 PIM, 28 hits and 31 blocked shots while averaging 19:45 of ice time per contest through 17 games this season.

The steady defenseman owns the offensive upside to post respectable scoring numbers, but he's settled into a defensive role and has begun 56.7 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own end. As a result, Savard's fantasy value lies in his ability to tilt the scales across all categories, which can be quite beneficial in particular settings.