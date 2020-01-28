Blue Jackets' David Savard: Delivering in own end
Savard has one assist, 17 shots, 21 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 games in January.
The veteran blueliner has always been more valuable to fantasy GMs playing in formats with extended categories, recording triple digits in hits and blocked shots in each of the last five seasons, but Savard has ramped up his production in those categories in 2019-20. So far this year, he already has 111 blocks through only 49 games, putting him on pace to shatter his career high of 143, and his 91 hits aren't too far behind.
