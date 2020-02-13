Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Doesn't travel to Buffalo

Savard didn't travel with the team for Thursday's game versus the Sabres after the birth of his son, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Savard could miss his first game of the season as he spends time with his family. Gabriel Carlsson is expected to enter the lineup in his place if Savard can't go. This doesn't have major fantasy implications because Savard has just eight points over 55 games.

