Blue Jackets' David Savard: Earns assist in physical showing
Savard collected an assist and a game-high seven hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
It was a chippy game, which suits Savard's playing style fairly well. He got on the scoresheet with an assist on the empty-net goal by Gustav Nyquist. Savard has only four assists in 25 games, but he's added 50 hits and 47 blocked shots as well. The physical presence and his defensive responsibility makes him a staple in coach John Tortorella's lineup.
