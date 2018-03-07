Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ends point drought Tuesday
Savard picked up an assist while adding two shots, three blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
While the veteran blueliner has quickly formed an effective partnership with trade deadline acquisition Ian Cole, the assist was Savard's first point in nine games. He now has four goals and 12 points in 66 games on the season, and given his current role he's unlikely to see a spike in production down the stretch.
