Blue Jackets' David Savard: Fifth straight 15-point season

Savard collected 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 81 games during 2017-18, while averaging 19:23 of playing time.

The entire season Savard just missed one game and skated in all six playoff contests, just barely missing his second iron man season of his career. Savard frequently threw the puck on net in 2017-18 posting 145 shots on goal, but was victimized by a poor 2.8 shooting percentage, the lowest mark of his career. For the second straight season the 27-year-old was absent on the power play which will continue to limit his point production in upcoming seasons, but his 144 hits and 143 blocked shots were the most of any Columbus defensemen. Savard will return to Columbus for 2018-19, and should reprise a role on one of the top two pairings.