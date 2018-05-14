Blue Jackets' David Savard: Fifth straight 15-point season
Savard collected 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 81 games during 2017-18, while averaging 19:23 of playing time.
The entire season Savard just missed one game and skated in all six playoff contests, just barely missing his second iron man season of his career. Savard frequently threw the puck on net in 2017-18 posting 145 shots on goal, but was victimized by a poor 2.8 shooting percentage, the lowest mark of his career. For the second straight season the 27-year-old was absent on the power play which will continue to limit his point production in upcoming seasons, but his 144 hits and 143 blocked shots were the most of any Columbus defensemen. Savard will return to Columbus for 2018-19, and should reprise a role on one of the top two pairings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Posts first multi-point game since October•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ends point drought Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Finds back of net Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Handed max fine•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...