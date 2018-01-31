Blue Jackets' David Savard: Finds back of net Tuesday

Savard scored the Blue Jackets' opening goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

His point shot floated through a crowd and beat Devan Dubnyk just 76 seconds into the game. Savard hasn't come close to matching last year's production, posting three goals and nine points with a minus-7 rating through 49 games, but if Columbus can find another gear in the second half it should at least help the veteran defenseman boost his plus-minus.