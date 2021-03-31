Savard scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Savard scored for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign -- he went 107 games between tallies after coming up empty in 68 contests last year. The 30-year-old Savard hasn't exactly been a fountain of offense in 2020-21, as he has just six points through 36 appearances. The Quebec native has added 81 blocked shots, 80 hits, 24 PIM and 43 shots on net in a primarily defensive role.