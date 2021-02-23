Savard (illness) will be back in the lineup against Chicago on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Savard will step in for Michael Del Zotto, who picked up a lower-body injury. Savard hasn't scored a goal since March 30, 2019, versus the Predators, a stretch of 90 games without tickling the twine. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him contributing too often in the offensive end.