Blue Jackets' David Savard: Handed max fine
Savard was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on the Panthers' Vincent Trocheck.
Savard not only avoids a suspension, but also didn't even have to serve a penalty for the slash. The 26-year-old has compiled two goals, six helpers and 78 shots and could fail to reach the 20-point mark -- something he achieved in each of his previous three campaigns. While his fine won't affect fantasy owners, it could open the door for Savard to be suspended for future infractions.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Struggling to record points•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Continues chipping in peripheral numbers•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Two-point performance Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Could see reduced minutes in final games•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Scores goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Tallies goal for second straight night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...