Blue Jackets' David Savard: Handed max fine

Savard was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on the Panthers' Vincent Trocheck.

Savard not only avoids a suspension, but also didn't even have to serve a penalty for the slash. The 26-year-old has compiled two goals, six helpers and 78 shots and could fail to reach the 20-point mark -- something he achieved in each of his previous three campaigns. While his fine won't affect fantasy owners, it could open the door for Savard to be suspended for future infractions.