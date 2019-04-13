Blue Jackets' David Savard: Huge defensive effort against Bolts

Savard recorded a game-high six blocked shots while adding one shot, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series.

While the veteran blueliner didn't make an impact at the offensive end, he was a huge part of a shutdown defensive effort by the Jackets in front of Sergei Bobrovsky. Savard tied with his partner Markus Nutivaara to lead all skaters in even-strength ice time at 21:41, and the duo should continue to draw a heavy workload as the series shifts to Columbus on Sunday, with the Jackets shockingly up 2-0.