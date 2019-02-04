Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ice time dwindling
Savard has only one goal and two points through 12 games in 2019 with a minus-3 rating.
The 28-year-old defenseman has fallen to the Jackets' third pairing this season, and the 18:02 in ice time he's seen since the beginning of January would be his smallest workload over a full season since 2013-14. Savard is still a solid complementary piece on the Columbus blue line -- his overall plus-7 rating has him tied for fourth on the club -- but his lack of power-play action and dwindling role makes him tough to roster in most fantasy formats.
