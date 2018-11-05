Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ice time on decline
Savard played a season-low 15:24 in Sunday's overtime loss to the Ducks, recording only one hit.
He was consistently seeing more than 20 minutes of ice time a night earlier in the season, but since Seth Jones rejoined the lineup, Savard's spot on the Jackets' third pairing hasn't afforded him as many shifts. As per usual, the 28-year-old offers more fantasy value in formats that count secondary categories than he does in a straight points league -- through 14 games, Savard has only one goal and three points, but he's supplemented that with 17 shots, a plus-3 rating, eight PIM, 12 hits and 24 blocked shots.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Snags first point of season•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Fifth straight 15-point season•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ready to roll Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Absent from practice•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Posts first multi-point game since October•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ends point drought Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...