Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ice time on decline

Savard played a season-low 15:24 in Sunday's overtime loss to the Ducks, recording only one hit.

He was consistently seeing more than 20 minutes of ice time a night earlier in the season, but since Seth Jones rejoined the lineup, Savard's spot on the Jackets' third pairing hasn't afforded him as many shifts. As per usual, the 28-year-old offers more fantasy value in formats that count secondary categories than he does in a straight points league -- through 14 games, Savard has only one goal and three points, but he's supplemented that with 17 shots, a plus-3 rating, eight PIM, 12 hits and 24 blocked shots.