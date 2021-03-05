Savard produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Savard's secondary helper on a Boone Jenner goal in the second period ended the former's 10-game point drought. The 30-year-old Savard isn't know for big scoring numbers. He has five helpers, 62 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 24 contests while working as a more defensive presence on the second pairing.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Sidelined against Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Two assists in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Supplies helper•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Collects helper in Game 3•