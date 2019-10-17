Blue Jackets' David Savard: Physical start to season
Savard has yet to score a point through six games this season.
The veteran isn't a key part of the Columbus blue line for his offense, though -- Savard has laid at least two hits in every game and has dished 15 in total, putting him well on pace for his seventh straight season with triple digits in that category. His minus-4 rating is a little concerning, but Savard was a plus-1 in Wednesday's win over the Stars and his fortunes should improve as the 3-3-0 Jackets finds their footing.
