Blue Jackets' David Savard: Picks apple in win

Savard tallied an assist and two blocked shots over 20:11 of ice time.

Savard's assist actually came on a slap shot that missed the net and bounced off the boards behind the goal. Cam Atkinson was able to collect the rebound and score the go-ahead goal. Tuesday's point marks the first that Savard has scored since Feb. 16 against Chicago. In those eight games without a point, the Quebec native logged 23 shots on goal and 19 hits while averaging 20:40 of ice time.