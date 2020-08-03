Savard recorded an assist, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Savard had the lone helper on Cam Atkinson's tiebreaking tally in the third period. The 29-year-old Savard didn't often contribute to the offense in the regular season -- he had just 11 assists in 68 outings. His game relies on physicality, as he had 129 hits and 163 blocked shots on his ledger.