Blue Jackets' David Savard: Posts first multi-point game since October
Savard registered two assists and five blocked shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
After three consecutive 20-point seasons, Savard has settled into more of a supporting role this season while also continuing to be leaned on heavily to kill penalties. He's definitely capable of posting better offensive numbers, and his peripheral contributions are serviceable (128 shots, 119 blocked shots and 119 hits). However, unless he marks the scoresheet more frequently, there aren't many fantasy settings where Savard warrants a roster spot.
