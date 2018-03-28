Blue Jackets' David Savard: Ready to roll Tuesday
Savard (illness) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Edmonton.
Savard wasn't able to practice Monday due to an illness, but he was likely never in serious danger of missing Columbus' matchup with the Oilers. The 27-year-old blueliner, who's totaled four goals and 15 points in 75 contests this campaign, will skate with Ian Cole on the Blue Jackets' bottom pairing against Edmonton.
