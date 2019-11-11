Blue Jackets' David Savard: Remains stalwart in own end
Savard has two assists, a minus-2 rating, four PIM, 19 shots, 30 hits and 33 blocked shots through 17 games.
As per usual, the veteran defenseman isn't offering much fantasy value in traditional formats, but his physical play and willingness to get in front of pucks gives him some utility in leagues that score categories beyond just points. Savard's plus-minus could also pick up as the season progresses if the Jackets as a whole can tighten up their play -- he's a combined plus-54 over the last three seasons, and hasn't finished in the red since 2015-16.
