Blue Jackets' David Savard: Scores lone goal in loss

Savard scored his sixth goal of the season Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton.

The Blue Jackets continue to struggle down the stretch, much like the Oilers, but on this night, it was Edmonton walking out with the win. Despite losing, Savard was able to score his second goal in four games, giving him six on the year to go with his 12 assists. Savard also dished out a pair of hits in Thursday's loss.