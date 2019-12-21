Blue Jackets' David Savard: Set to return Saturday
Savard (illness) is expected to suit up Saturday versus New Jersey, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
Savard missed Thursday's game versus Los Angeles with an illness, but all signs point to him returning Saturday. With only five assists in 34 games this season, the 29-year-old blueliner's presence will do little to alter fantasy fortunes.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Earns assist in physical showing•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Remains stalwart in own end•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Better on ice than in fantasy arena•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Physical start to season•
-
Blue Jackets' David Savard: Huge defensive effort against Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.