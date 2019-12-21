Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Set to return Saturday

Savard (illness) is expected to suit up Saturday versus New Jersey, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.

Savard missed Thursday's game versus Los Angeles with an illness, but all signs point to him returning Saturday. With only five assists in 34 games this season, the 29-year-old blueliner's presence will do little to alter fantasy fortunes.

