Savard is out of the lineup Saturday due to a non-COVID illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Gabriel Carlsson will slot in along the blue line in his place. Savard has been his usual rugged, stay-at-home self to begin the season, registering four assists, a minus-5 rating, 47 hits and 42 blocked shots through 18 games. Assuming his illness isn't serious, the 30-year-old will look to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against Chicago.