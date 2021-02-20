Savard is out of the lineup Saturday due to a non-COVID illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Gabriel Carlsson will slot in along the blue line in his place. Savard has been his usual rugged, stay-at-home self to begin the season, registering four assists, a minus-5 rating, 47 hits and 42 blocked shots through 18 games. Assuming his illness isn't serious, the 30-year-old will look to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against Chicago.
