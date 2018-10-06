Blue Jackets' David Savard: Snags first point of season

Savard generated a primary assist in a 3-1 home loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Savard has recorded at least 15 points in five straight seasons, but he was on the lower end of that spectrum with a 16-spot (four goals, 12 assists) last year. Of course, there's plenty more that Savard does on the ice that may go unnoticed to the casual fantasy owner, such as the fact that he's achieved triple-digit totals in hits and blocked shots for four years running. Really, the only turnoff is that Savard barely gets unleashed on the power play.