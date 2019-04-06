Blue Jackets' David Savard: Sparks offense in big win

Savard picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Jackets, so Savard picked a good time for his first multi-point game of the season. The blueliner is heading into the postseason with a bit of momentum, racking up four goals and seven points in his last 11 games, but his stay-at-home role typically puts a ceiling on his fantasy value.