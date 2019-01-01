Blue Jackets' David Savard: Still strong in own end

Savard heads into 2019 with two goals, nine points and a plus-10 rating through 39 games.

The most veteran member of the Jackets' blue line corps has fallen to the third pairing, but Savard is still solid in his own end and is tied for fourth on the team in plus-minus with Pierre-Luc Dubois. Savard was among the NHL leaders in that category as recently as 2016-17, when he racked up a plus-33 rating, and while he'll likely never reach those heights again, he could still put together a strong second half -- if not a fantasy-friendly one.