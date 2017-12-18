Blue Jackets' David Savard: Struggling to record points
Savard recorded one shot on goal in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Carolina.
After clearing the 20-point plateau each of the last three seasons, Savard has only collected seven points (two goals, five assists) in 32 games. Still, Savard's shooting percentage sits at a mere 3.2 percent and he averages 19:41 of ice time, so the points should start rolling in eventually. Regardless, Savard has notched 59 hits and 53 blocked shots so far this season, and he continues to provide a physical presence on the blue line.
