Savard recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Savard had the secondary helper on Boone Jenner's breakaway goal, helping to start the breakout from the defensive zone. The 30-year-old Savard has just the one assist to go with seven blocks and five hits in four contests. It's not all his fault -- the Blue Jackets have just eight goals as a team this season, which has suppressed offense throughout the lineup.