Blue Jackets' David Savard: Tallies goal

Savard scored on two shots in a 4-2 victory against the Coyotes on Thursday.

At the end of last week, Savard was on a five-game pointless streak and was seeing his ice time dwindling. But he has a point in each of the last two games, and in both contests, he skated more than 20 minutes. Savard won't blow anyone away with his numbers, but he's set to surpass many of his 2017-18 totals. The 28-year-old has four goals and 13 points with a plus-9 rating and 68 shots in 53 games.