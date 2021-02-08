Savard notched a pair of assists and three hits in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Savard doubled his offensive output for the year with his two-assist performance Sunday. He's up to four helpers, 27 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 13 appearances. Fantasy managers shouldn't invest in Savard's talents for scoring, but he can help out in the physical categories in deeper formats.