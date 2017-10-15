Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Two-point performance Saturday

Savard scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

He also added four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. The points were Savard's first of the season, but after setting a career high with a plus-33 rating in 2016-17, the veteran defenseman is back at it with a plus-4 rating through five games.

