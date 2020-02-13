Play

Blue Jackets' David Savard: Will play Thursday

Savard (personal) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Despite an absence from the team plane due to the birth of his son, Savard appears to be back with the squad and ready to avoid missing action. Gabriel Carlsson, who was recalled Wednesday for the trip, seems the most likely candidate to cede his lineup spot to Savard.

