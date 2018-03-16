Kukan (upper body) was activated from the injured reserve list Friday.

Just two days after inking a two-year extension with the Blue Jackets, Kukan will rejoin the Jackets' corps of defensemen. He winds up missing just short of the four weeks he was expected to be sidelined. However, there is no guarantee the 24-year-old will immediately slot into the lineup with as many as eight blueliners potentially available Saturday. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Blue Jackets demote one or more of the defensemen when Ryan Murray (undisclosed) is ready to go.