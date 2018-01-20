Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Back with NHL club
Kukan was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Kukan will likely provide the Blue Jackets with additional depth along the blue line as the team prepares to embark on a two-game road trip beginning Tuesday. There's no indication another blueliner is suffering from an ailment, so Kukan will be the odd man out Tuesday.
