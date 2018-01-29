Play

Kukan, as expected, was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Kukan's stint in the minors was simply to keep him active during the All-Star break. The defenseman will rejoin the Blue Jackets, although he will likely serve as a healthy scratch versus the Wild on Tuesday. Unless he can secure a regular spot on the blue line, the Arlington, Texas native is not going to offer much in terms of fantasy value.

