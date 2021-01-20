Kukan posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Kukan had a hand in getting the puck to the front of the net, where officials eventually ruled Alexandre Texier scored a goal without interfering with Red Wings netminder Jonathan Bernier. The assist is Kukan's first point in four games this year. The 27-year-old blueliner has added six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating from his third-pairing role. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Kukan, whose career high in points in five, set in each of the last two seasons.