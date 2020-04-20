Kukan (knee) has started skating and could return to action if the league resumes playing according to general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kekalainen would only go so far as to say the team could have 'most' of its injured players back, rather than specifically comment on Kukan's availability. Even if the blueliner is cleared to play, he could struggle to get into the lineup considering Seth Jones (ankle) is also near a return to action. The final spot on the blue line will likely come down to Kukan, Andrew Peeke or Markus Nutivaara.