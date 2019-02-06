Kukan notched two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

Kukan's two helpers were his first and second points in the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old has been stuck in a depth role through 11 games on the Columbus blue line, accumulating 12:46 time on ice per game. With no power-play time and limited ice time overall, this game doesn't change the fact that Kukan is still irrelevant in fantasy.