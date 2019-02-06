Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Collects first points of campaign
Kukan notched two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Colorado.
Kukan's two helpers were his first and second points in the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old has been stuck in a depth role through 11 games on the Columbus blue line, accumulating 12:46 time on ice per game. With no power-play time and limited ice time overall, this game doesn't change the fact that Kukan is still irrelevant in fantasy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Stuck as depth piece•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returns from assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Heads out on assignment•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Set to sit Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Will represent Team Switzerland•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Activated off IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...