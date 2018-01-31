Play

Kukan picked up an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

It was the first point of his NHL career in 10 games with the Blue Jackets. Kukan has shown some modest offensive upside with AHL Cleveland this season, posting 15 points (one goal, 14 assists) in 32 games, but his role in Columbus won't allow him to match even that tepid pace.

