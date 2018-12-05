Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Heads out on assignment
Kukan was reassigned to AHL Cleveland for a conditioning stint, the team announced Wednesday.
Kukan has appeared in just one of the Jackets' previous 19 outings and can now spend up to two weeks in the minors in order to get some game action. When he is in the lineup, the Swiss defender is logging a mere 12:21 of ice time and has zero points to show for it.
More News
