Kukan was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

This is the third time in two weeks that Kukan has been called up, but he hasn't suited up for game play yet. In fact, Kukan is still searching for his first NHL action since the 2015-16 season. The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five games, and with back-to-back matchups Sunday and Monday, they may look to shake things up by giving Kukan a shot.