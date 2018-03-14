Kukan (upper body) agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way deal with Columbus on Wednesday.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Kukan's new deal is that it is a one-way contract, which means he will make the same in the NHL or AHL, thereby discouraging the team from demoting him. An upper-body issue has kept the defenseman out of the lineup since Feb. 18. The 24-year-old could be available in late March; however, if the team is out of playoff contention, it could opt just to keep him on the shelf.