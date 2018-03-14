Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Inks extension
Kukan (upper body) agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way deal with Columbus on Wednesday.
Perhaps the most significant aspect of Kukan's new deal is that it is a one-way contract, which means he will make the same in the NHL or AHL, thereby discouraging the team from demoting him. An upper-body issue has kept the defenseman out of the lineup since Feb. 18. The 24-year-old could be available in late March; however, if the team is out of playoff contention, it could opt just to keep him on the shelf.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Projected to miss four weeks•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Leaves with injury Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Grabs first NHL point Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Back with parent club•
-
Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Loaned to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...