Kukan (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday and is expected to miss a week of action.

Prior to getting hurt, Kukan appeared to be hitting his stride with helpers in consecutive games. Fortunately for the Blue Jackets, they can replace the Switzerland native with Ryan Murray -- who was recalled from a conditioning assignment. Even once he is given the all-clear, the 24-year-old Kukan could find ice time hard to come by with Murray now back in the fold.