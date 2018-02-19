Kukan left Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with an apparent upper-body injury, and won't return.

The malady occurred during the first period, but the 24-year-old did record an assist before going to the dressing room. Kukan has been playing well after receiving a call-up despite skating mainly on the third pairing, recording five assists in 10 games, and his status should be updated by the team before Tuesday's game at New Jersey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories