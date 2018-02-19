Kukan left Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with an apparent upper-body injury, and won't return.

The malady occurred during the first period, but the 24-year-old did record an assist before going to the dressing room. Kukan has been playing well after receiving a call-up despite skating mainly on the third pairing, recording five assists in 10 games, and his status should be updated by the team before Tuesday's game at New Jersey.