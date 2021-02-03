Kukan scored his first goal of the season on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The 27-year-old defenseman has been very productive lately by his standards, collecting four points in the last eight games while adding 10 blocked shots, nine hits, eight shots on goal and a plus-4 rating. He remains well behind Seth Jones and Zach Werenski for offensive opportunities on the Columbus blue line, but Kukan appears to be solidifying his spot in the regular lineup, a big step forward for a guy who has yet to play more than 33 NHL games in a single season.